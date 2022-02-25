Guelph family credits martial arts for helping autistic son self-regulate

A few years ago, the simple sound of applause would have upset 12-year-old Jonathan Leader, but his mom Kate Donnelly-Carder says that's changed.

"He can handle it now, it doesn't bother him nearly as much,” she said.

At three-years-old, Leader was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

His mom says for him, loud noises, including live singing and clapping can be a major a trigger of emotional reactions.

Donnelly-Carder described him as a former "dasher," after sometimes hearing unexpected loud noises.

“When he was younger, he used to run off every now and then,” she said.

Jonathan Leader (left) poses with his sensei, Nathan Skoufis inside Guelph Family Martial Arts. (Krista Sharpe)

Donnelly-Carder credits martial arts for helping her son learn to control his reactions. He can now stand more loud noises. However, she says a warning does go a long way.

Leader started Martial Arts at the age of five under sensei Nathan Skoufis, co-owner of Guelph Family Martial Arts.

Skoufis says he started Leader with private lessons, “because there's a lot of things going on here at the studio, even when you walk in, it is sensory overload.”

After a while, Leader graduated to group classes because those around him noticed his behavioral growth had been tremendous.

“Seeing him move from one-on-one to group classes where he sees no issue now really speaks volumes to where he's progressed," Skoufis said.

When asked if he has noticed a change in himself, Leader replied, “It's called maturity.”

Mom agreed.

“As he said, he's matured quite a bit," Donnelly-Carder said. "He's more outgoing, he's calmer, able to self-regulate more."

Jonathan Leader has progressed through many levels since starting martial arts at age five. (Submitted/Nathan Skoufis)

Wilfrid Laurier University associate professor in the Faculty of Science, Kinesiology and Physical Education, Margaret Schneider studies therapeutic recreation and specializes in ASD.

“The physical engagement of sport can allow for a lot of emotional regulation,” Schneider said.

“Much like each individual with autism is unique, their preferred activity is unique,” Schneider said.

Schneider added once a person with ASD finds an activity they truly enjoy, it could encourage focus on that activity to come more naturally.

“Engaging in that activity requires a lot of focus and can be very calming to the individual with ASD,” Schneider said.

Cooking and art are other examples aside from sports.

“If they’re able to immerse and engage themselves fully, then they are no longer susceptible to that off-task behavior,” Schneider added.

“I think, the big thing is the focus,” Skoufis said.

“A big part of the [martial arts] curriculum and moving up through the belts is memorization,” he explained.

Twelve-year-old Leader currently has his blue belt and is working towards his black belt, even though, as he puts it, it will take "a lot" of skill to graduate to that level. He is willing to continue working hard.

Jonathan Leader (centre) and his brother Jacob Leader (left) both take martial arts classes from instructor Nathan Skoufis.