KITCHENER -- Based on advice from public health to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Guelph will be extending event and program cancellations at city facilities through July 5.

“The situation is still changing, and we will continue sharing updates with our community in the coming weeks,” said City of Guelph CAO, Scott Stewart in a news release.

While programming and events will be cancelled into the summer months, facilities themselves will stay closed until at least the end of April.

This includes city-run libraries, museums, recreation centres, and theatres.

“We will reopen facilities and restore City programs and services based on advice from local health officials,” said Stewart.

Anyone that has registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or made any other reservations before July 6 is eligible for a credit or refund.

The city adds that yard waste pickup is scheduled to begin next month.