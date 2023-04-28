Guelph event honours those injured or killed while on the job

Dozens gathered at Goldie Mill Park in Guelph on the National Day of Mourning to remember workers who have suffered work-related disabilities, disease and death.

The day is meant to honour those who have been injured or killed in work-related incidents, but it’s also a day to educate workers on their rights.

At the event, there were people lighting candles, laying wreaths and wearing pins or ribbons who paused for a moment of silence.

For those in attendance, they said it is not only a day of remembrance but also a day to renew a commitment to improve health and safety in the workplace and prevent injuries, illness and death.

Lew Mackey understands the importance of this message. He was injured on the job when he was 20 years old after his hand got caught in a machine.

“It happened a week before I was getting married, so that put that off for quite a few months,” Mackey said. “I was in the hospital for 14 operations and skin graphs and different things and therapy and back to school. I just wish back in ’67 there was more on-the-job training and training available to the factories and anything in general.”

Organizers in Guelph said they plan to continue to plan events like this in the future to support families who lost loved ones.