Guelph encampment still intact beyond eviction deadline

The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud

It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.

