Guelph encampment still intact beyond eviction deadline

Residents of a homeless encampment under the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph were given until Tuesday to clear out, but it appears that hasn’t happened yet.

As of late Tuesday morning, the encampment looked essentially unchanged from last Monday’s original eviction deadline.

No officials had been by the site by Tuesday at noon and residents say they are unsure when they have to be out now.

“Now we’re just waiting to hear back from them again,” said encampment resident James Fox. “I guess it’s better than having them here forcing us out.”

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to find out when the eviction might happen, or if it has been delayed again. As of publication time, MTO had not responded.

Last week, Ontario Provincial Police, social workers and MTO officials were at the site under the expressway to provide an assessment.

Residents were expected to be kicked out Monday,June 26 but instead were told they’d have another week to move.

The Stepping Stone said they have enough beds available at their 24/7 shelter for the people staying at the encampment.