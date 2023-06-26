Guelph encampment eviction: Residents allowed to stay for another week

It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.

On Monday, several police officers and MTO bylaw officers could be seen at the encampment in Guelph. Some residents began to pack their belongings as they face eviction.

Police could be seen at a Guelph encampment under the Hanlon Expressway on Monday. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

The encampment sprung up under the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph a few years ago – and last week, an eviction notice from the MTO said they had to vacate the area by Monday.

By Monday afternoon, officials could be seen leaving the area, with the encampment still mainly intact.

“I’m not good with social settings, with drop-in centres, I’m very short tempered sometimes, but I am pretty calm. But I can’t do that. I have PTSD,” one of the encampment residents told CTV News on Monday.

A homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. is seen on June 26, 2023 under the Hanlon Expressway. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

“Having small spaces with a lot of people – I can’t do that,” he added. “That’s why it’s nice being out here, [there are] three people on the property.”

The eviction comes days after the MTO told residents they had to move due to safety concerns by Sunday.

“To ensure the safety of the individuals occupying the space and road users in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police recently visited the encampment to request that the individuals occupying the space at the Hanson Expressway at Wellington Road vacate the premise, as it has been deemed unsafe,” an email from the MTO sent to CTV News Kitchener reads.

The MTO said all individuals have been offered beds by a local agency, Stepping Stone, a company that helps vulnerable individuals and families in the Guelph area.

According to the MTO, the ministry only disperses encampments that cause operational or safety concerns. Only after each person has been offered safe, indoor space, notice, and sufficient time to go through their belongings, would people be asked to vacate.