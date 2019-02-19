

CTV Kitchener





Quick action from a concerned citizen helped Guelph Police take an impaired driver off the street.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. in the Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street area.

According to police, they received a call about a possible impaired driver filling up his vehicle with gas.

Police found the vehicle and driver a short time later.

Police say the driver had 4.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his body.

A 51-year-old Guelph male has been charged with a number of impaired driving offences, and will appear in court March 1.