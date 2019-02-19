Featured
Guelph drunk driver blows 4 times over the legal limit
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:12AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 8:14AM EST
Quick action from a concerned citizen helped Guelph Police take an impaired driver off the street.
The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. in the Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street area.
According to police, they received a call about a possible impaired driver filling up his vehicle with gas.
Police found the vehicle and driver a short time later.
Police say the driver had 4.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his body.
A 51-year-old Guelph male has been charged with a number of impaired driving offences, and will appear in court March 1.