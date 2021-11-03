Guelph downtown business ransacked: police

Guelph -

A downtown business in Guelph was ransacked earlier this week according to police.

An employee found the business in disarray shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Guelph police said in a release.

The incident happened near the intersection of Norfolk Street and Cork Street East.

Investigators said a computer is missing, but it is not yet known what else was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.