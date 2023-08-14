Guelph dog walker’s nose broken by stranger: Police

Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly punched another man in the face and broke his nose.

Police say the victim had been walking his dog in the area of Eramosa and Victoria roads when it happened.

The incident was reported to police just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told police he was walking his dog when he saw a man standing on the corner yelling and swearing. He said he tried to avoid the man, but the stranger approached anyway and punched him in the face.

The victim went to hospital where an assessment confirmed his nose was broken.

Police say the suspect is described as a 5-foot-11 white man his 30s with a stocky build. He was balding with dirty blonde unkempt hair and a beard, and possibly a birth mark on his left cheek. He was wearing a dirty blue jacket, grey pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7320.