Guelph Dance Festival moves through the Royal City

A festival encouraging movement in all different forms has been making its way through the Royal City.

The Guelph Dance Festival is being hosted at various locations from Friday to Sunday, including in Exhibition Park.

The travel viewing changes locations after each dance so the audience will move and follow them for each performance.

Both local and international contemporary artists are performing.

“Dance is important to me because it brings the community together,” said Katrina Von Radecki, the festival’s artist director. “It’s a way for us to tell our stories and to listen to other people and learn the stories of other people, but mostly it’s about coming together. That’s why I’m so excited that this year we could actually come together live.”

More performances are expected in Exhibition Park, Seed Warehouse, and Royal city Church on Saturday and Sunday.

There is no cost for admission, but donations to the festival’s park series are encouraged.