KITCHENER -- A dad-to-be in Guelph is celebrating a big lottery win for his growing family after he won $150,000 on an instant lottery game.

Graphic designer Jason Nahrgang, 42, says he was spending time with his wife when he found out he had won.

He had brought a $30 winning ticket into the store and used his winnings to buy a ticket for The Bigger Spin Instant game.

"My eyes were wide as I danced around the store, chanting, 'I won $150,000!'" he tells the OLG.

He plans to buy a car, invest in his business and start a nest egg for his family.

The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but recently reopened by appointment to protect customers and staff.

Major prize winners—those who have won $50,000 or more—and haven't been able to claim their prizes have been contacted to schedule these appointments.

The Bigger Spin is a $10 scratch ticket game with an animated spinning wheel at the lottery terminal that shows the customer their prizes.