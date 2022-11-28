Guelph COVID-19 assessment centre expands to support cold, flu care

The Guelph General Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be expanding to include influenza and common cold assessment.

On Monday, the hospital said the new assessment centre will open on Dec. 1 and be renamed the Guelph COVID Cold Flu Care Clinic.

“To help Guelph area residents access care and to ease the pressure on the Emergency Department at Guelph General Hospital the local COVID-19 Assessment Centre will expand its scope to support assessment and treatment of patients with cold and flu symptoms,” a news release from the hospital says.

The hospital says people, including children, with moderate cold and flu symptoms will be able to access the assessment and care.

The assessment centre will remain at its current location at 400 Southgate Drive.

Appointments will be available on weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This service is by appointment only and can be booked by calling (226) 773-1922.