A pair of Guelph automotive factory workers is celebrating an early retirement.

George Sutherland and Vicki O’Donnell, both 62, checked their ticket on the OLG mobile app and discovered they had won a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize.

“This close to retirement, well, it’s amazing,” Sutherland said in a press release.

They plan on taking an early retirement before travelling to Newfoundland and Italy.

The common-law couple won their prize in the Dec. 21 draw.

They bought their ticket at Circle K on Guelph Street in Georgetown.

Since 2009, 557 MAXMILLIONS prizes have been won across the province.