GUELPH -- Guelph city council unanimously approved mixed-use development on land around the Guelph Curling Club.

The plan for 816 Woolwich St. Includes 200 stacked townhouse units, a five-storey apartment building with 48 units and a commercial building.

The curling club on the property will remain untouched.

Monday night's vote will allow for zoning changes so the development can move in.

Some delegates were concerned about increased traffic in the area and a lack of park space.

However, David Aston with the developer MHBC Planning Ltd., said they've made multiple changes have been made based on community feedback.

"We've been working with staff for some time," Aston said. "We've considered comments from the public meetings, we've met with adjacent landowners as well."

A date to begin construction hasn't been set.

Earlier in the meeting on Monday, Council also launched a review of its Official Plan, which will guide development and planning for the next five years.

The province projects that Guelph's population will grow to more than 200,000 people over the next 30 years.