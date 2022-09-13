Guelph council approves new high school for city’s south end

A new high school is set to open its doors in Guelph within a few years.

During Monday night’s meeting, Guelph city councillors unanimously approved a motion to move forward with plans to construct a new high school at 388 Arkell Road.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie referred to the proposal as the “long-awaited high school” coming to the Upper Grand District School Board.

According to the report to council: “the UGDSB has determined that a new secondary school is required in south Guelph to meet current and future student enrollment in the City of Guelph and surrounding communities.”

“The addition of a new secondary school will contribute to the development of south Guelph as a complete community and address an identified need to accommodate high school students in the south Guelph area and surrounding communities. The proposed secondary school will be integrated with the existing and emerging community and has been appropriately located adjacent to both residential and non-residential uses. The subject property is accessible through active transportation and public transit,” the report reads.

The school will be a two-storey building with 56 classrooms, outdoor sports facilities and a parking lot with 246 vehicle parking spaces.

Emily Elliott, a planner with MHBC who spoke on the UGDSB’s behalf, said the planning and development phases will take several years.