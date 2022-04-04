Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plastics
Guelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
City council directed staff to explore options under the solid waste management master plan, which hasn't been updated since 2014.
The first phase of the proposal would include banning, what staff call "the most problematic single-use materials," as of March 2023.
That would include plastic shopping bags, cups, takeout containers and straws.
"Disposable cups are not part of the ban unless they are made out of Styrofoam," said Jennifer Rose, the general manager of environmental services for the City of Guelph. "Normal paper cups, that we are used to getting from our favourite coffee shops, will not be included."
The staff report said some places, like hospitals and charitable events, would be exempt from the ban.
"We just want to keep those things out of the landfill because they take a long time to break down," explained Rose.
As part of phase two, consumers would be charged a fee for some single-use items by 2024.
Under the proposed plan, reusable bags could cost one dollar and disposable cups would have a 25-cent fee.
"The business keeps that and they are encouraged to use it towards environmentally-friendly options," said Rose. "For instance, if they start using reusable cups they may need to buy a commercial dishwashing machine. We're hoping that they can support their own environmental initiatives through these fees."
City staff will present their suggestions to the committee of the whole Monday afternoon.
