KITCHENER -- A Guelph company that manufactures automotive parts has been fined $200,000 after a worker suffered burns from a "fireball" while on the job in 2018.

A notice from the provincial government said the incident happened at Linamar Corporation on Oct. 2, 2018. The company was convicted on Dec. 9. Officials say a worker was hurt after opening a furnace door while not wearing protective equipment, as required by law.

The notice says the worker was opening the door to remove parts when a "fireball erupted in the open doorway." It says the entrance is usually blocked by a fire curtain to prevent oxygen from getting inside the furnace, but it wasn't in place on the day the worker was injured.

The worker wasn't wearing sufficient apparel or a shield and suffered burns in the incident.

The province says Linamar Corporation has two prior convictions, one from a fatality in October 2005 and another from a critical injury in August 2008. The company was fined $225,000 and $100,000 in each of those incidents, respectively.