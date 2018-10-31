

CTV Kitchener





Officials said Tuesday the renovations at the Guelph Civic Museum are nearly complete after a nearly seven-month-long project.

Work on the site started back in April and was off and on due to weather.

The city is hoping the work will be done in a couple of weeks.

The total cost for the project is $943,000.

The work includes interior and exterior masonry repairs that are being done to the walls, and grouting of the limestone.

Programs and activities at the museum will continue during the work.