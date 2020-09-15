KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph says that city hall was put on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

The news was shared via a tweet on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Police were on scene investigating, but it's not yet clear why the lockdown was issued.

By 3:50 p.m., city staff told CTV Kitchener that the issue was resolved, and that city hall would stay closed for the rest of the day.

They did not elaborate on why the lockdown was issued in the first place.

This is a developing story. More to come…