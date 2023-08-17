Guelph businesses feeling effects of York Road re-construction project

A road re-construction project in Guelph is causing headaches for some local businesses, as it becomes increasingly difficult for drivers to access a stretch of York Road.

The city has made efforts to minimize the effect, but business owners are worried it won't be enough to keep their operation alive.

Lost Aviator Coffee Company is one of several Guelph businesses feeling the Phase Three effects of the York Road re-construction project

“We've lost about 25 per cent of our sales just with the current closure,” said Lost Aviator Coffee Company co-owner Adam Wright.

“We've had to reduce staffing levels for sure and we're going to have to reduce staffing levels further just because we know the volume of business won't be there,” Wright said.

The project began in 2017, and the current phase is between Stevenson Street South and Victoria Road South.

This part of the project is expected to be done by fall 2024 – a year-and-a-half after it began this spring.

The city said these dates are current estimates and are subject to change.

“We're replacing water pipes as well as sewer pipes underneath the road,” said project manager Steven Di Pietro, explaining one of the main focuses of this phase.

Di Pietro recognizes the hurdles this has created for businesses.

In addition to ensuring there's enough space for businesses to get their deliveries, the city has put up signs around project limits so residents can navigate detours to the businesses.

“This is one of the wayfinding signs we've implemented along the York Road project corridor,” Di Pietro said, pointing to one of the signs. “As you can see, it says ‘businesses are open during construction.’ And you can scan the QR code to find out how [to get to them].”

Some businesses are being hit harder than others, like Global Gas Station, which sits right at the current road closure limit.

“As a gas station, with the road closed and having zero traffic, it's been really tough,” said Global Gas Gas Station manager Vinothan Suthaharan.

“If this keeps happening, our worry is closing down and going somewhere else. Because it's not financially possible to stay open without cars coming in.”

The next and final phase of the project will begin at Victoria Road South, just steps from Na Ha Thai's Kitchen.

They’re already anticipating the roadblocks.

“My staff —I might have to cut down [their] hours, maybe we could not open from lunch until dinner,”said Naruemon Verspagen, Na Ha Thai's Kitchen owner.

The fourth and final phase is expected to start in summer 2024, with the anticipated end date of winter 2026.

While the businesses recognize the need for this road re-construction, they say the threat of closing their doors for good will linger until the road they operate on fully re-opens.