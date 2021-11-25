Guelph business broken into for second time in four days

GUELPH -

Guelph police are investigating after a business was broken into for the second time in the past four days.

Officers were called to the area of Gordon Street and Wellington Street East around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the back door was smashed when staff arrived.

Surveillance video showed a man going through several areas in the business and leaving some product.

Police said the same business was broken into on Saturday morning. It's not known if the two incidents are connected.