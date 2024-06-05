Guelph bringing in more measures to cut down on single-use items

The city of Guelph will be adopting new policies to try to reduce the amount of single-use items ending up in the landfill.

Last night, city council gave preliminary approval to three recommendations as part of the city’s Single-Use Items Reduction strategy.

The recommendations include:

Businesses must accept a customer’s clean reusable drink cup for beverages made in-store

Businesses must only offer single-use items by request (straws are exempt)

Paper bags must contain 40 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

Some of the single-use items customers must request include cup sleeves and trays, condiments and utensils.

Council decided not to move ahead with a proposed fee on disposable cups and reusable shopping bags that was initially included in the recommendations.

The new rules are expected to come into effect on March 1, 2025.