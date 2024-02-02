Guelph basketball coach facing sex assault charges
Guelph police have arrested a youth basketball coach on historical sexual assault charges.
The complaint against Cheryton Bennett was made in January 2024 but the incidents allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2022.
Bennett was a basketball coach with the Tri-City Thunder at the time, and the female victim was between 12 and 15 years old.
Police said Bennett, 30, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and uttering threats.
While further details can’t be shared because of privacy laws, police wanted to alert the community to the conditions related to their investigation.
Bennett is “not to attend a public park or swimming area where any persons under the age of 16 years are present or can be reasonably expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.”
Additionally, she “is not to seek, obtain or continue any paid or unpaid activity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.”
Police are also asking anyone who has information related to their investigation, or any other incident involving Bennett, to contact Detective Constable Dave Gamsby or Detective Sergeant Jeff Taylor at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505/7333 or email svu@guelphpolice.ca.
