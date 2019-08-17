

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





The technical crimes unit of the Waterloo Regional Police has assisted Guelph Police in an arrest of a 34-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Guelph’s internet child exploitation unit, technological crimes unit, and uniform officers were joined by regional police on Friday to execute a search warrant at a residence in the south end of the city.

Evidence found by police has led to a man being charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available for distribution, and accessing child pornography.

The accused was released with conditions before the officer in charge of Guelph Police and a court date in October.