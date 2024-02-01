KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph advocate living outdoors to bring awareness to homelessness issue

    Greg Dorval seen in his tent behind the Wellington County courthouse on Feb. 1. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Greg Dorval seen in his tent behind the Wellington County courthouse on Feb. 1. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    A Guelph man has vowed to live outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.

    For the past year Greg Dorval has been in stable housing, but prior to that, he spent roughly a year living in a tent and in the shelter system.

    “I am committed to seeing my brothers and sisters through the winter,” said Dorval.

    He has since placed his tent in the courtyard behind the Wellington County Court House on Woolwich Street, near the Sleeman Centre.

    “Clearly it struck a nerve that that we set up on county property, here on beautiful, beautiful courtyard.”

    On Wednesday, Dorval says he was served a trespassing notice and was ordered off the property by Thursday morning.

    “So I stayed overnight and this morning an officer came by [at] 9:00 a.m., and I informed that officer that I was intending to remain on site as a form of civil protest”

    An official from the County of Wellington said in an email to CTV Neews, “The matter regarding the housed person is under legal proceedings so I am unable to comment.”

    Dorval’s protest comes at a time when the county and City of Guelph are wrestling with the homelessness issue.

    On Jan. 20 and 30, officials met for closed-door meetings to address housing issues within the community.

    No one was made available from the City of Guelph or Wellington County to answer questions about the meetings.

    A representative from Wellington County said a report from the meetings will likely be released in March.

    Dorval says he is hopeful the community can work together to find creative solutions.

    “I don't think we can look at the solutions that worked a decade or two ago. It’s also pointless to blame past governments for failures,” he said. “My call to action is for all three levels of government to put in place immediately a pilot project in Guelph. Let’s show the world we can do this right.”

    As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dorval had not been removed from the courthouse property.

