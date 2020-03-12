KITCHENER -- An increasing number of incidents in Guelph over the past few years have prompted police to add resources to the downtown core.

The Guelph Police Service is launching a six-month pilot project that will see a stronger police presence in the area.

Starting on April 1, four more officers will begin patrolling downtown Guelph.

The pilot project comes after a recent rash of crimes in the area.

There have been two fatal incidents so far this year. In January, a 63-year-old man working as a security guard was allegedly assaulted at the Guelph train station.

Last month, a stabbing left a 27-year-old man dead outside of a business downtown.

Mayor Cam Guthrie says the pilot project will help keep the downtown core safe.

"There's been some thefts, there's been some vandalism, there's been, I would say, aggressive panhandling in some cases as well, and just a feel of unease sometimes within the downtown core," Guthrie says.

"It’s still a thriving and great area. I mean it’s fantastic and we’re very safe here, but it’s just a slow kind of creep of these issues building over the last few years."

Guelph police will hold an information session on the pilot project on Thursday afternoon.