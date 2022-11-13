Gryphons defend OUA men’s rugby championship title

The University of Guelph Gryphons men's rugby team has been crowned Ontario University Athletics champions.

On Sunday, the Gryphons faced off against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks and secured a back-to-back men's rugby championship.

The Gryphons took an early lead in the first half with Connor Mckinney scoring the first try of the game, putting the Gryphons up 7-0 after a successful conversion from kicker Fobe Faust.

Minutes later, Jack Morris touched down in the endzone, and Faust added another successful conversion giving the Gryphons a 14-point lead.

“The Gryphons continue to display their dominance as Colin Smibert gets the feed from Brendan Black and is into the endzone. Fobe Faust adds his 3rd convert of the game,” the Gryphons said in a tweet.

With the first half winding down, Matt Bagiamas with the Golden Hawks found the endzone and put Laurier on the board. Adam McNee kicked a successful conversion to make it a 14-point game.

Spurred on by the mid-game break, Bagiamas found the endzone early in the second half for his second try of the game. McNee added another successful conversion, cutting the Gryphons lead to seven points.

Midway through the second half, Cameron Hurst answered for the Gryphons with a try. Faust found the uprights to give the Gryphons a 28-14 lead.

Nick Harrington answered the call for the Hawks, scoring the team’s third try.

McNee wasn’t able to find the posts, leaving the Hawks trialling by eight points.

At the final whistle, the Gryphons defeated the Golden Hawks by a score of 28-19.