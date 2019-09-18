

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





A major change is coming to the way Grand River Transit handles its discount program.

Regional council has approved a new low-income transit subsidy.

With this move they are also cancelled the existing discount for students and seniors.

Currently non post-secondary students and seniors receive a 15 per cent discount.

The new low income plan will offer those who qualify a 50 per cent discount.

Council approved the motion unanimously.

According to councilor Tom Galloway they chose to move away from an age based criteria to one that supports the most in need.

"So at the end of the day we are going to have many more people who are going to have a subsidized fair and it's going to be more targeted to people could really use it," said Galloway.

To qualify for the program residents will register online to prove the meet the criteria.

The cut off for a single person household is an income of $18,436 per year. A four person household income cannot exceed $36,872 annual combined income.

Individuals and families on Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program do not need to verify their income.

Despite approval from Regional Council, there is some concern among the education community.

"We obviously have a lot of students who take the bus and they are going to occurring additional expense that may come out of their food budget," said Scott Piakowski, Trustee Waterloo District School Board.