Featured
GRT security guard assaulted with glass jar
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 12:26PM EDT
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Grand River Transit (GRT) security guard with a glass jar on Saturday.
Police say the 34-year-old man had previously been issued a notice for all GRT and LRT property in Kitchener.
They say he was approached by security at the LRT stop at 512 King St. W.
The security guard required medical attention as a result of his injuries.
The man faces numerous charges including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.