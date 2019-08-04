

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Grand River Transit (GRT) security guard with a glass jar on Saturday.

Police say the 34-year-old man had previously been issued a notice for all GRT and LRT property in Kitchener.

They say he was approached by security at the LRT stop at 512 King St. W.

The security guard required medical attention as a result of his injuries.

The man faces numerous charges including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.