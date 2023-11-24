KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • GRT says it will close some bus stops during extreme weather

    Grand River Transit is introducing a new severe weather plan that will see some bus stops close or routes detoured during heavy snowfall or icy conditions.

    The transit provider made the announcement on Friday.

    “The aim is to minimize service interruptions by routing buses around problem areas where vehicles can get stuck in snow or icy conditions,” GRT said on its website.

    When GRT declares a severe weather event, stops in these problem areas – identified on an online map – will be closed and riders will be directed to an alternative location.

    Special blue signs are also being installed at stops that will be closed in during severe weather events, GRT said.

    In some cases, the alternate stop is just a few blocks away. In others, commuters will have to walk up to 1.5 km to reach their new stop.

    Grand River Transit said riders can find out if a severe weather event has been declared on its website or its X feed (formerly Twitter). 

    “During previous severe weather events, stop detours and closures happened in real-time which led to an inconsistent experience for customers,” GRT said in an email.

    It said the new process will help riders plan ahead by formalizing the detours and stop closures.

