GRT riders worried about potential strike

If you take the bus in Waterloo region, you might soon need to find another way to get around.

The union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) bus operators say workers could walk off the job Monday if a new contract with the region can’t be reached by midnight on Sunday.

Desirae Yeo-Ellis works in St. Jacobs and takes two buses daily to get there.

She’s worried about what she’ll do if there’s a strike.

“[I’ll] Uber or take a taxi or somehow find a ride with someone on the same shift as me, which is not always doable because my job is very scattered with shifts,” Yeo-Ellis said, speaking from a transit stop near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

Another rider, Triveni Mehta, says it would cost her $20 to Uber from home to work.

“I don’t think I can afford that every day,” Mehta said.

The region says if Unifor Local 4304 strikes, conventional bus, MobilityPLUS and busPlus service will be suspended.

ION train service won’t be affected, as it’s maintained and operated by a separate company.

The union says it’s seeking high wages and fairer scheduling.