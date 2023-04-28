GRT riders worried about potential strike

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block

It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver