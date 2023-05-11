GRT riders relieved as transit service resumes Thursday morning
Buses were up and running again Thursday morning following a 10 day strike.
The union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) bus operators and support staff and the Region of Waterloo reached a new agreement on Tuesday.
For many in the region, commuting to and from work became much more expensive, with some forced to take a taxi or Uber.
“Every day it’s like $19 an Uber. It’s good buses are back and they gave us free rides for 10 days, its good news for us,” said one GRT rider today.
For some Kitchener residents like Tammy Markham, the strike even took a physical toll, adding a commute on foot to work.
“I couldn’t do it, it was a lot on my body to do that all at once. So I did as much as I could but I still had to take quite a few taxis,” said Markham.
And for Aisosa, another GRT rider, the strike managed to shorten their commute for a little while.
“Normally it’s an hour and thirty minutes give or take, but during the strike my office gave us cab service, so my commute was just 18 minutes,” Aisosa said.
Waterloo regional council is set to ratify the new agreement at a special meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The union said the deal will see an increase of 11 per cent over the three-year term contract.
However, a news release from the region Wednesday said the agreement will see a 9.88 per cent increase in wages and benefits over three years.
CTV News reached out to both the region and the union for further clarification. The union replied their release is accurate.
The region did not clarify the apparent disparity, only providing the information in their previous release.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Surveillance video released from 2022 fatal hit and run
London police have released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run from September 2022.
-
Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London
A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.
-
Mustangs athlete slapped with four-year suspension
A Western University athlete has been found in violation of the anti-doping rule set out by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).
Windsor
-
Local police services 'devastated' by death of Ontario officer
Windsor-Essex police services say they are “devastated” and “deeply saddened” to learn an officer has died after a shooting in eastern Ontario.
-
$70,000 in damages after Chatham-Kent crash
Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they say a man driving a pick-up truck westbound on Maple Line, rear-ended the car in front of him, causing the car to leave the road and hit a hydro pole.
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Mono
One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in the town of Mono Wednesday night.
-
Deadly house fire in Wasaga Beach under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly fire at a home in Wasaga Beach.
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
-
Two more Toronto men charged with trafficking fentanyl in northern Ont.
Two more Toronto men are charged with trafficking in North Bay after a recent series of drug busts in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
-
Children can ride OC Transpo for free starting July 1
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar told the Transit Commission on Thursday morning that starting July 1, kids 12 and under will be able to board OC Transpo buses and the O-Train for free.
Toronto
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
American chicken wing chain abruptly closes several Ontario locations
A number of American-owned chicken wing restaurants in Ontario have flown the coop.
Montreal
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
It will help 'recruit' politicians: CAQ tables bill to increase MNA salaries
A bill to increase the salaries of MNAs by $30,000 was tabled Thursday morning in the national assembly by Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette. If the bill is adopted, the base salary of elected officials will increase from $101,561 to $131,766.
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
RCMP to begin field-testing body cameras ahead of national rollout
The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.
-
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg to Atlanta direct flight coming this fall
Winnipeggers will soon be able to fly direct to Atlanta
-
Bridge fires close down southern Manitoba highway
A highway in southern Manitoba is closed due to two bridge fires on Wednesday evening.
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
Calgary
-
First critically endangered lemur born in Calgary
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has welcomed a new baby animal to its exhibits, one that illustrates a triumph for global wildlife conservation.
-
'I was terrified': Calgary teen shot multiple times with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing reopens after lengthy closure
An Alberta border crossing that has been closed for three seasons due to COVID-19 is reopening on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Vegas defenceman Pietrangelo to have hearing after slash on Oilers' Draisaitl
Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing today with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal.
-
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
-
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Officials to provide update on B.C.'s heat response plan with scorching temperatures looming
Efforts are underway to prepare for a heatwave that’s expected to grip British Columbia this weekend.
-
'We want Imran Khan to be released': B.C.’s Pakistani community rallies for former prime minister following arrest
Members of B.C.’s Pakistani community are condemning the escalating violence in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
-
BC Ferries unveils $2.5M training simulator
BC Ferries unveiled its newest asset on Wednesday, and while it's something the public will never see in person, it is something the company says riders will definitely benefit from.