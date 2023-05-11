GRT riders relieved as transit service resumes Thursday morning

Buses were up and running again Thursday morning following a 10 day strike.

The union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) bus operators and support staff and the Region of Waterloo reached a new agreement on Tuesday.

For many in the region, commuting to and from work became much more expensive, with some forced to take a taxi or Uber.

“Every day it’s like $19 an Uber. It’s good buses are back and they gave us free rides for 10 days, its good news for us,” said one GRT rider today.

For some Kitchener residents like Tammy Markham, the strike even took a physical toll, adding a commute on foot to work.

“I couldn’t do it, it was a lot on my body to do that all at once. So I did as much as I could but I still had to take quite a few taxis,” said Markham.

And for Aisosa, another GRT rider, the strike managed to shorten their commute for a little while.

“Normally it’s an hour and thirty minutes give or take, but during the strike my office gave us cab service, so my commute was just 18 minutes,” Aisosa said.

Waterloo regional council is set to ratify the new agreement at a special meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The union said the deal will see an increase of 11 per cent over the three-year term contract.

However, a news release from the region Wednesday said the agreement will see a 9.88 per cent increase in wages and benefits over three years.

CTV News reached out to both the region and the union for further clarification. The union replied their release is accurate.

The region did not clarify the apparent disparity, only providing the information in their previous release.