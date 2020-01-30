KITCHENER -- Transit riders are holding their breath as the union that represents Grand River Transit employees prepares to hold a ratification vote.

On Thursday, they'll be deciding whether or not to accept a tentative agreement between the union and the Region of Waterloo. That deal was reached on Tuesday.

While it's a good sign, it's not a done deal: the last tentative agreement was voted down by Unifor Local 4304 members, sending its 700 members on strike.

Thursday's vote is expected to take place between noon and 1 p.m., but the union hasn't said when the results will be made public.

If the vote ratifies the deal, the Region of Waterloo will also have to ratify it. They've scheduled a council meeting on Friday.

Pending both sides ratifying the deal, the region says that buses will resume full service on Saturday.

More to come…