

CTV Kitchener





What would you do it you found $1,000 in cash?

For one Grand River Transit driver, the answer was simple – find and return it to its owner.

Chris Feeney says he misplaced his wallet Thursday morning.

He placed it on his truck while filling up at a Kitchener gas station and then drove off.

Feeney didn’t realize it was missing for several hours.

“I tore through the whole truck, thinking maybe it fell on the floor and rolled under the seat. I couldn’t find it anywhere. I had this gut feeling I left it on the back.”

He retraced his route but couldn’t find the wallet.

That’s when cancelled all his credit and debit cards.

He even went to Service Ontario to begin filling out paperwork when he received a call from his wife.

She said a GRT mobility driver had dropped off the wallet with all the cash and cards still inside.

“I would have never in a million years – I thought there was a 30% chance -- that I would ever see the wallet again.”

He says the act restored his faith in humanity.

The driver has asked to remain anonymous but Peter Zinck, the Director of Transit Services for GRT, says the good Samaritan likes to live by example, especially for his own children.

“Right street, right place, and right time,” says Zinck. “It worked out for everyone involved.”

Feeney's grateful for the kind gesture and wants to pay it forward.

He learned the driver has a daughter with cystic fibrosis and he drives back and forth to the Hospital for Sick Kids several times a week.

Feeney says he’ll donate some of the recovered money to the hospital and other charitable causes.