GRT bus strike poised to enter second week

Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Sunday evening, a deal has not been reached.

That means unless an agreement can be struck overnight, people waking up Monday morning still won’t have access to local buses.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Unifor Local 4304 says its members, who include more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers, want better wages and scheduling provisions.

On Sunday, the region told CTV News there is no update to provide yet.

ION LRT service continues to run as it’s operated by a separate company.