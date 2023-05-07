GRT bus strike poised to enter second week
Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Sunday evening, a deal has not been reached.
That means unless an agreement can be struck overnight, people waking up Monday morning still won’t have access to local buses.
The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Unifor Local 4304 says its members, who include more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers, want better wages and scheduling provisions.
On Sunday, the region told CTV News there is no update to provide yet.
ION LRT service continues to run as it’s operated by a separate company.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blind pianist stuns and Kermit steals the show: Five takeaways from the Coronation Concert
From 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth's moving performance to Kermit the Frog's cameo appearance, royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her top five takeaways from the Coronation Concert.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
'She'd be...very proud': Prince William invokes late Queen in tribute to King Charles
The late Queen Elizabeth would be 'very proud' of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the King's honour.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
London
-
London Knights advance to the OHL Championship
The London Knights beat the Sarnia Sting 5-1 Sunday in game six
-
'I'm back': Dragster returns to track 19 months after car was stolen and stripped to pieces
Stewart Addley is back on track. Nineteen months after his 1965 Plymouth Satellite was stolen from a storage facility, and stripped to pieces, he returned the rebuilt dragster to the quarter-mile track Saturday in Sparta, Ont.
-
Stunt driving charges laid at illegal car rally in Goderich, Ont.: OPP
Huron County OPP say around 50 people were engaging in mischief, stunt driving, disturbing the peace and other offences at an illegal car and truck rally Saturday night.
Windsor
-
Juvenile arthritis organization launches national mental health strategy to support suffering youth
Sunday marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Awareness Day and it’s hitting close to home for an Amherstburg family.
-
OPP charge driver in fatal Lakeshore collision
Lakeshore OPP has charged a driver following a fatal collision Saturday that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
-
Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages
Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.
Barrie
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
-
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
-
Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie
The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. This year's event had a record turnout.
Toronto
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
-
Reinhart the hero as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
Sam Reinhart scored at 3:02 of overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
NDP call for cancellation of Ontario Place lease with Therme
The Ontario NDP are continuing their fight to end what they call a “shady scheme” to build a luxury spa at Ontario Place.
Montreal
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
-
Quebec Liberals call for 'date-rape drug' testing kit distribution
The Quebec Liberal Party is calling for more action to prevent drink spiking in the province. GHB, also known as the date-rape drug, is increasingly being slipped into people's drinks at bars, says Westmount MNA Jennifer Maccarone.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Flin Flon shooting
RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Flin Flon last week.
-
'Walk So Kids Can talk' brings hundreds to downtown Winnipeg in support of children's mental health
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Sunday to raise money for a much-needed mental health resource for children.
-
Community garden in need of seeds for newcomers
Spring has sprung – and many Manitobans are looking to get back into the garden.
Calgary
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees
Over 29,000 Albertans have been forced from their homes as more than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
'I'm feeling the hurt': More homes destroyed in Fox Lake as fire remains out of control
Dozens of houses have been lost to fire in a northern Alberta community, and for one High Level resident, those losses are hitting home.
-
Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP are asking residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers work in the area.
Vancouver
-
'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
-
Grand Forks, B.C. state of local emergency rescinded
Residents in Grand Forks, B.C. are feeling optimistic Sunday, as the state of local emergency has been rescinded thanks to peaking flood waters.
-
Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey
Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.