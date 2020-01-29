KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has announced that buses will resume service on Saturday if the tentative agreement gets ratified.

The announcement came on Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after the tentative agreement was reached.

If the agreement is ratified by both the union representing Grand River Transit employees and the region, it will bring about the end of a strike that will have lasted 10 days.

The next step is for both sides to ratify the deal: Unifor Local 4304 is scheduled to hold its vote on Thursday before the Region of Waterloo ratifies it on Friday.

If both sides go ahead, full bus service will resume on Feb. 1.

The strike first came about after a different tentative agreement was voted down by employees represented Unifor Local 4304 on Jan. 19.

Employees walked off the job two days later.

Talks broke down again last week, but on Tuesday, both parties came to the table to make a deal.

After seven hours, another tentative agreement was reached. Unifor is recommending that its members accept this deal at Thursday's vote.

The union represents more than 700 GRT employees, including dispatchers, operators and mechanics.

This is a developing story. More to come...