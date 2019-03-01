

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Belmont Village.

Police responded to the scene on Friday morning at the intersection of Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue.

The driver of the car was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

There was no word on whether anyone on the bus was injured.

Police are still investigating. It was not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.