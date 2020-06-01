KITCHENER -- Grand River Transit resumed fare collection for all buses, light rail transit and MobilityPlus services on Monday.

This comes after the GRT stopped taking fares on April 1 as part of the safety measures in place to protect both employees and customers from COVID-19.

In a message on the GRT website, officials are saying contactless payment with the EasyGO card is preferred, but cash is still being accepted on buses.

The $5 fee for purchasing a card is being waived for the time being.

Front door boarding on buses also resumed Mondayafter the region had enacted a policy where riders were to board from the rear door if possible.

That was in an effort to keep passengers and drivers apart as much as possible.

There are currently 154 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. To date, there have been a total of 1,113, including 845 resolved and 114 deaths.