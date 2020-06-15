KITCHENER -- A group of volunteers in Guelph have been gaining a lot of traction with their organized drive-by birthday celebrations, connecting people during an isolating time.

“We don’t know each other, we’re all strangers,” says group organizer Jennifer Drexler.

The organizers met on Facebook and have been planning drive-by birthday parades during the pandemic on the Facebook group “Guelph Kids Social Distancing Birthday Parade.”

“The youngest we've done is one,” says organizer Brianne Carter.

They spend much of their time organizing surprises for strangers multiple times a day, five days a week.

“We were doing it seven days a week and we needed to come back just because it takes so much time in organizing all of them,” says Drexler.

Sunday marked the group’s 500th parade in just 60 days.

It’s double a milestone because the birthday girl, Mary Lapshinki, turned 100.

“She’s just that glue that holds all of us together,” says Lapshinki’s granddaughter, Courtney Butler.

Strangers, neighbours, friends and family members packed the street while practicing physical distancing.

It was something that this centenarian, even in her 100 years, had never seen before.

“I’m surprised, very surprised. Beautiful, beautiful thank you very much,” says Lapshinki.

The mayor even stopped by to give the birthday girl his well wishes.

“The people that have been doing this for lots of birthdays across our city, I mean a big thanks to them because they are the ones that have brought joy to so many people,” says Cam Guthrie, mayor of Guelph.

“To see the community get that happy in a time like this, that is everything for us,” says Carter.

The group now has 1,600 members and plans to continue their good will into the summer.