KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested after an argument over money at a Guelph group home reportedly turned threatening.

According to police, the argument was between a male resident and a female worker at a group home near Edinburgh Road South and Gordon Street.

The man allegedly pulled a black handgun from under his bed, pointing it at the woman's head and threatening to kill her.

A news release explained that he pulled the trigger with the barrel at her temple, but the gun didn't go off. She started backing away and he followed her, police said, continually pulling the trigger.

Another worker took the gun from the man, who fled the area. The gun ended up being a plastic replica.

Police were contacted, and officers were able to find the man a short distance away and arrest him.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, has been charged with uttering threats and using an imitation firearm in commission of an offence.

He was also charged with weapons dangerous and breaching probation order. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.