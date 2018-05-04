Featured
Group home destroyed by fire rebuilt
Cambridge MPP Kathryn McGarry speaks at the reopening of a group home near Branchton on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Ontario Social Services / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 1:29PM EDT
A new home for adults with developmental disabilities has opened its doors.
The home is located on Concession Road 6 West, east of Cambridge near the community of Branchton. It replaces a previous building which burned down in 2015.
Six people will live in the new, 4,800-square-foot facility, which is operated by Christian Horizons. The building which burned down was 2,500 square feet and had room for four residents.
The provincial government put $1.5 million toward the project.