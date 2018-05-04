

CTV Kitchener





A new home for adults with developmental disabilities has opened its doors.

The home is located on Concession Road 6 West, east of Cambridge near the community of Branchton. It replaces a previous building which burned down in 2015.

Six people will live in the new, 4,800-square-foot facility, which is operated by Christian Horizons. The building which burned down was 2,500 square feet and had room for four residents.

The provincial government put $1.5 million toward the project.