KITCHENER -- A local group held another peaceful sit-in at Baden's Sir John A. Macdonald statue on Saturday.

The group has been meeting there every Saturday for the past few weeks to call for its removal.

The statue has been targeted by vandals several times over the past few weeks. The group also covered the statue in signs to highlight Macdonald's role in establishing the residential school system.

Demonstrators want Wilmot Township to cancel the Prime Ministers Path project, which would eventually see statues of all of Canada's prime ministers at Castle Kilbride.

Earlier this week, council agreed to defer a decision on the project's future to next council meeting, which is scheduled for July 27.