Group fight in Guelph sends man to hospital with serious stab wound

A group fight Monday night on Stone Road West in Guelph sent one man to hospital with "a significant injury to his arm," while another man is now facing assault and weapons charges.

According to a Guelph police news release, emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 10:15 p.m. for a man in medical distress.

A number of "parties" who were reportedly known to each other were involved in the fight "during which the male was stabbed with a knife."

Police said a 52-year-old Guelph man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of failing to appear in court.