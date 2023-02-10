Groundbreaking for affordable housing project in Waterloo

Construction of a six-storey affordable housing development with 73 units at 420 Kingscourt Drive in Waterloo has started.

On Friday, the Region of Waterloo said it is investing more than $26 million in this project, in addition to nearly $5.5 million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

“It is wonderful to see the continued progress on the development of affordable housing in Waterloo Region,” said regional chair Karen Redman in a news release. “This is the result of a sustained and ambitious commitment from regional council, as well as government and community partners. This project will make a difference in the lives of many people waiting for an affordable home in Waterloo region. Thank you to everyone involved in making this project possible.”

The building will consist of units ranging from one to five bedrooms, with more than half being set aside for women and children.

Nineteen of the units will have enhanced accessibility. The project will include three new amenity spaces available to residents in both 416 and 420 Kingscourt Drive, including a 2,125 square foot seniors’ programming space, the region said.

"Some of my closest friends grew up in this neighbourhood. It's an area I’ve been to very often. I enjoy knocking on doors in this neighbourhood when it comes to the diversity of people’s experiences [and] realities,” said Bardish Chagger, the Waterloo MP. “It's an amazing neighbourhood, people keep their doors open, and it's a great addition to the Kingscourt neighbourhood."

The new building is being constructed on the same site as an existing Waterloo Region Housing (WRH) building.

The building is expected to open in February 2025.