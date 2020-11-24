Advertisement
Ground search underway near Nith River as police search for missing man
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:19AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 24, 2020 9:13AM EST
Richard Cressman (Twitter/@WRPSToday).
KITCHENER -- A comprehensive ground search is underway in New Hamburg as regional police continue their search for a missing man.
Officials said Tuesday morning that Richard Cressman, 67, was last seen in the area. Several hours later, they announced the search in the area of the Nith River.
A police command post will be set up at Hillcrest Mennonite Church on Huron Street while officials investigate.
Cressman is described as a white man standing six feet tall with grey hair and a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and possibly a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.