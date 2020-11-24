KITCHENER -- A comprehensive ground search is underway in New Hamburg as regional police continue their search for a missing man.

Officials said Tuesday morning that Richard Cressman, 67, was last seen in the area. Several hours later, they announced the search in the area of the Nith River.

A police command post will be set up at Hillcrest Mennonite Church on Huron Street while officials investigate.

Cressman is described as a white man standing six feet tall with grey hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and possibly a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.