

CTV Kitchener





Police are ramping up search efforts for a man who has been missing since 2014.

In a tweet, police say Scott Woodley was last seen on April 15 of that year on Simcoe Street in Cambridge.

He was reported missing in Feb. 2018.

“Mr. Woodley was estranged from his family and also homeless,” explains Const. Andre Johnson. “In 2018, the family members did attempt to locate him and, at that point in time when they couldn’t, they contacted police.”

Johnson says the investigation has been ongoing since 2018 but new information has led police to believe that he may have stayed in the area they’re now searching.

On Thursday, authorities began a ground search in the area of Industrial Road to the Speed River between Highway 401 and Eagle Street.

The circumstances around his disappearance have not been shared. Police say they don't believe that there has been any foul play involved.

A command post has been set up in the area and police are employing their unmanned air vehicle to help search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.