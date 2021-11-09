Ground search at former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford begins

Brantford -

The search for missing children will start Tuesday morning on the land associated to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford.

Two ground penetrating radar machines will be used for grid searches, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning.

Community members, survivors, and members of Six Nations Police Service have been trained on these machines and will work in pairs to search the 500 acres of land.

“This is heavy work that needs to be done,” said survivor Sherlene Bomberry in the release.

“As Survivors we take comfort in knowing that this Sacred work is being done in a good way with our community members participation. We have been clear that the search must be Survivor-led and community-involved.”

The Mohawk Institute Residential School is considered to be Canada’s longest running residential school. It opened in 1828 and closed in 1971.

The search will be monitored by various members including Haudenosuanee and Anishnaabe Cultural Monitors, as well as the Survivors’ Secretariat’s Indigenious Human Rights Monitor, Dr. Beverly Jacobs.

Officials will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m.