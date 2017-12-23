

CTV Kitchener





OPP say thieves have been targeting homes in Delhi with Christmas decorations.

Several homes on St. Michael’s Street were hit early Saturday morning.

The thief or thieves removed flood lights, ornaments, a Santa Claus and reindeer, along with a star and extension cord.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye on their and their neighbour’s properties.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the OPP.