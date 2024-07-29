Grimsby motorcyclist killed in Erin crash

A motorcyclist from Grimsby has died after an off-road collision on the Elora Cataract Trail in Erin.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the trail near Fourth Line around 11 p.m. Sunday.

They were told the driver of an off-road motorcycle had hit a gate and the lone rider was seriously hurt.

A 34-year-old man from Grimsby was pronounced dead at the crash site.