Grimsby motorcyclist killed in Erin crash
A motorcyclist from Grimsby has died after an off-road collision on the Elora Cataract Trail in Erin.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the trail near Fourth Line around 11 p.m. Sunday.
They were told the driver of an off-road motorcycle had hit a gate and the lone rider was seriously hurt.
A 34-year-old man from Grimsby was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting Jasper wildfires
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
We're 100 days away from the U.S. presidential election. An expert predicts what will happen next
In the week since U.S. President Joe Biden announced his departure from the upcoming U.S. election, prospective candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris fundraised US$200 million, while 170,000 volunteers signed up to help her campaign.
How a 65-year-old Ottawa runner got a spot on the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon course
Ottawa resident Kitdapawn E is one of 20,000 runners from around the world who won a spot in what Paris 2024 Olympic organizers call the 'Marathon Pour Tous.'
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
Jasper residents flood Parks Canada with worries over what's left behind
Parks Canada said requests have poured in from people asking for help in retrieving important personal items or to remove food, fridges and freezers from their homes in Jasper.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
Sawed off shot guns and ammunition found following Sarnia home invasion
One person has been arrested following a report of an "unwanted person" inside a home on Trudeau Drive in Sarnia on Sunday.
Driver charged after collision in Sarnia
A driver has been charged in Sarnia after a collision on Sunday morning.
Lumley named to 2024 Canadian Paralympic team
A Lancer track and field coach has been named to the 2024 Canadian Paralympic team. As announced by Athletics Canada, Brett Lumley is one of four event coaches named to the Canadian team that includes 10 men and 10 women.
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
City turns to pro wrestling to bring kids and families back to downtown Windsor, says councillor
An outdoor Border City Wrestling event is credited for bringing kids and families to downtown Windsor — something the councillor for the area said has been a challenge in the eyes of area residents.
OPP bust man after watching surveillance video
Police bust alleged thief after watching surveillance video of break-in.
Orillia cyclist competes on the Olympic stage
Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.
Concerned citizens detain impaired driver who caused series of crashes
A group of concerned citizens are credited with protecting the public after stopping an impaired driver near Highway 400 on Friday.
NEW National program saves lives of 1,000 hard-to-match kidney recipients
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
Hwy. 417, O-Train reopen following lengthy closures
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
'He did not deserve to die': Two Ottawa mothers launch new non-profit to tackle growing drug problem
After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.
No injuries after school bus catches fire behind grocery store in North York
No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
Air Canada flight from Casablanca cancelled after incident involving flight attendant
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville Park in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek
A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.
Folklorama kick-off gives glimpse into performances, festivities ahead of official start
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
4 injured in serious crash near Vulcan
Vulcan RCMP say a two-vehicle crash injured four people, with three people being treated in hospital.
BREAKING Calgary's Eleanor Harvey takes the bronze to win Canada's first Olympic fencing medal
Calgary's Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal Sunday to become the first Canadian to win an individual fencing medal.
Rain helps douse dozens of wildfires in Alberta, but Jasper fire remains out-of-control
Alberta Wildfire said, thanks to some rain, dozens of wildfires had been extinguished over the weekend.
Vancouver fire department helps fill Kitsilano Pool ahead of planned reopening
Members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spent the weekend filling up the city’s beloved Kitsilano Pool, joining the effort to reopen the swimming spot for part of the summer.
‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.