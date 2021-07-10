KITCHENER -- Anyone getting a vaccine or volunteering at certain Grey Bruce clinics could win a round of golf with NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour.

The area’s health unit announced on Friday they’re sending three people to Cobble Beach Golf Resort for a round with the Toronto Maple Leafs legend.

The contest is eligible for anyone who receives a first or second dose or volunteers at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine, Owen Sound Secondary School, P&H Centre in Hanover, or community pop-up clinics from July 12-31.

“The response of residents in Grey/Bruce to both get vaccinated and volunteer at our Hockey Hubs has so far been excellent, but we can’t let up yet,” said Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health for the GBHU in a release. “Case numbers continue to be concerning due to the Delta variant. We need more people getting their first and second doses as soon as possible. Vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic.”

On Thursday, Grey Bruce was designated a Delta variant hot spot by the province.