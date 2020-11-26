KITCHENER -- The past two days in much of southern Ontario have been grey and gloomy, with light showers and drizzle.

The temperature was mild though, adding to the snow melt.

The temperature at the Region of Waterloo International Airport climbed to 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Toronto Pearson reached 11 C and the temperature at the Windsor Airport hit 10.4 C ( at 5 a.m.!)

Fog patches will likely develop once again Thursday evening before dissipating Friday morning, which can cause poor visibility.

Mainly cloudy conditions continue Friday with a few showers or light drizzle through the day.

Sunshine is on the way though, and ideal timing too. Mainly sunny conditions Saturday are forecast for southern Ontario with temperatures near seasonal.

Sunday features sunshine and mild temperatures. At this point the high for Waterloo Region is 7 C.

The next system moves in early next week with periods of rain and snow in the forecast.